Puerto Rico reintroduces itself to U.S. as vacation hotspot

You’ll know Puerto Rico for poverty, its home as a hurricane target and Donald Trump’s ongoing feud over the disaster relief fund.

But you should know it as a leading Caribbean holiday destination.

The island’s newly-established Destination Marketing Organization, Discover Puerto Rico, is reintroducing itself to next-door neighbor America.

"Since our inception last July, we hit the ground running to accelerate the tourism economy," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. "This brand campaign follows a strong publicity effort that set up Puerto Rico as the top place to visit in 2019 and a recently revamped website, DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

"The creative highlights our two strongest assets – our culture and our people – and will help us strengthen traveler’s familiarity with what makes our Island one-of-a-kind."

The initiative, created by Beautiful Destinations and dubbed "Have We Met Yet?," showcases all Puerto Rico has to offer through its iconic doors.

It launches today across digital channels via banners, social, pre-roll and a follow-up TV spot that will launch in coming weeks in key markets. Additional marketing support is expected throughout the rest of 2019 in a bid to attract visitors to the Island during the summer travel season.

Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico, said: "Puerto Rico’s people, its rich culture and unparalleled natural offerings, combined with the fact that it’s a U.S. territory and easily accessible, were key factors that led to this creative.

"We’re excited to debut this brand campaign as it opens the door, literally, to endless possibilities that showcase the spirit of the Puerto Rican people and everything the Island has to offer."