Publicist launches enterprise product

Marketing and communications talent marketplace Publicist has launched an enterprise service.

The company, which was founded two years ago to help companies hire contract marketing, creative and communications services, has expanded its offering with an enterprise software platform for large teams. Among its services are demand planning, resource management, financial payments and contracts, which gives Publicist the ability to hire, manage and pay external talent.

"Recruiting is not at all a repeatable process," explained Lara Vandenberg, CEO and founder of Publicist. "With our enterprise solution, we have built out workflow tools like demand-planning tools, the ability to communicate on platform with your colleagues about talent. We see clients plan to cover maternity leave and other events by understanding rich data like actual availability of our members."

Publicist has a network of nearly 10,000 vetted and pre-screened workers for companies and brands to choose from. These members, which are typically freelance, advisory or temp workers, do not pay to join and are able to display a portfolio of their work.

"We are solving two problems for clients," Vandenberg adds. "We provide access to the best marketers, PR pros and creatives in the industry while reducing time to hire by 90%. In some cases we're saving large enterprises hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars on typical staffing agency solutions."

