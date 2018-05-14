Publicis is the top media agency group for 2017, report states

by Lindsay Stein Added 4 hours ago

OMD ranked as the No. 1 media agency in terms of buying billings and market shares.

Publicis Media Group ranked as the top media agency network for 2017, with $17.8 billion in U.S. buying billings, according to a new report from independent research firm Comvergence.

The agency group touts 141 clients, compared to second-ranked GroupM, which came in with $15.2 billion in media buying billings last year across 129 clients. Third place went to Omnicom Media Group and its $13.9 billion across 81 clients. The buying billings in the report are based on accounts greater than $10 million.

Omnicom’s OMD, however, claimed the highest spot out of all U.S. media agencies for 2017, with $7.7 billion in measured buying spend and 51 clients, the report states. Second place among the agencies was independent shop Horizon, with $6.7 billion and 65 clients, compared to the third slot, which went to Dentsu Aegis Media’s Carat and its $6.5 billion in media buying billings across 20 clients.

The report comes at a time of increased media agency review activity. Comvergence reports that more than $3.7 billion is currently outstanding in the U.S., which follows on $2.7 billion worth that have already wrapped up this year, like Microsoft, Liberty Mutual and Amgen.

Some of the big media reviews out right now include McDonald’s ($750 million); Mars ($580 million); GSK ($560 million); Macy’s ($520 million); and Daimler-Mercedes ($300 million).

