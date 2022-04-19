Publicis Le Truc poaches three creatives from Ogilvy, FCB and 72andSunny

Le Truc, the New York-based creative collective Publicis Groupe launched last year, has added three esteemed creatives to its leadership team, the company said on Tuesday.

Marcos Kotlhar joins as partner and chief creative officer from Ogilvy New York, where he was chief creative officer. Megan Bundy joins as managing director and executive vice president from FCB New York, where she led the AB In-Bev business. And Ryan Chong comes on as the founding production lead and executive vice president after leading production at 72andSunny.

The new executives will be based in New York and report to and work closely with Carla Serrano, global chief strategy officer of Publicis Groupe and president of Le Truc, as well as partners Elaine Barker, head of resource management and operations; Bastien Baumann, chief design officer; and Andy Bird, founding partner.

While all three executives were highly sought after to fill these key roles, Le Truc was specifically courting Kotlhar for the chief creative role for some time, Serrano said. Prior to his role at Ogilvy, Kotlhar held top creative roles at agencies including BBDO and BBH New York.

“After chasing Marcos for months, we are elated he is finally joining us. He is a natural partner for Le Truc, with his passion for fresh cultural ideas, collaborative process and obsession with craft,” Serrano said in a statement. “Together with Megan and Ryan, we approach our first anniversary of Le Truc with expanded expertise and even greater ambition for the year to come.”

Bundy and Chong will be filling new roles for the collective. Prior to her time at FCB, Bundy gained two decades of agency experience through roles at BBDO, Dentsumcgarrybowen and Publicis Media. Chong also has 20 years of agency experience across 72andSunny, BBH London, Droga5 and Wieden+Kennedy.

Publicis indicated that Le Truc’s innovative model attracts the advertising and marketing industry’s top talent and that these strategic appointments are a sign of “the natural momentum and growth of a new model picking up steam.”

To that point, in its first year on the market, Le Truc picked up branding work for TikTok, was behind Samsung’s Galaxy S22 launch and created Planet Fitness’ “Feel Fitacular” Super Bowl ad starring Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Rodman and William Shatner.

Le Truc, however, has lost some key talent during its short time on the market. Neil Heymann, who was recruited from Droga5 as its founding partner in February 2021, exited the role by the end of the year to return to Accenture as global chief creative officer.