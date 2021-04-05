Publicis Groupe’s Men of Color Alliance and Snapchat launch multicultural student education program

Publicis Groupe’s Men of Color Alliance (MOCA) and Snapchat have teamed up on a custom education program for multicultural students looking to get into marketing.

The group hosted its first MOCA U: Snapchat Academy last Thursday, which taught multicultural students how platforms, agencies and clients work together to create campaigns.

Held virtually on event platform Hopin, the program was available to alumni of Publicis Groupe’s Multicultural Talent Pipeline, a learning and development program for students and recent college graduates across the country that has been around for 11 years.

Publicis expanded the participant pool by inviting the 4A’s, low-income first-gen college grad program COOP, and nonprofit the T. Howard Foundation, which works to improve diverse representation in media and entertainment, to nominate talent.

During the event, Snap and Publicis Groupe held workshops ranging from the creative to the technical elements of agency and platform collaborations, including creative strategy, art design, media, content, advertising, engineering and ad products.

Students tuned into keynote speeches and panel discussions and visited virtual booths. They also attended breakout sessions where they worked on mock projects to create ads for different platforms, including Snapchat.

College juniors and seniors who participated in the event became eligible for Snap’s internship program, which pairs global students with mentors across engineering, product, research and business.

“We wanted to broaden the scope,” said Carlos Sanchez, national chair of Publicis Groupe’s Men of Color Alliance. “A lot of entry level students don't always know exactly where they want to be, so our idea was to give them exposure to find out.”

MOCA, one of 11 Publicis Groupe national business resource groups with 8,000 members across 77 local U.S. chapters has worked with Snapchat on similar initiatives before. Two years ago, the group worked with Leo Burnett on Snapback to School, a high school internship program.

MOCA worked with Snap again on this program to grow its offering and keep alumni connected, said Brian Vaught, SVP of diversity and inclusion at Publicis Media.

“We know that many students had canceled internships, and we saw this as a way for us to give back,” he said. “We continue to increase the number of attendees coming to the program and are raising the bar internally for the amount of positions we look to fill.”

The program, held for students in the U.S., had 165 attendees. Publicis is considering launching similar programs in other markets, particularly the U.K., and with other platforms.

In October, 400 college students from 70 universities graduated Publicis’ Multicultural Talent Pipeline program. Clients and partners including Disney, Procter & Gamble, the 4A’s, the Association of National Advertisers’ Educational Foundation and the T. Howard Foundation participated in the workshops.

Since the fall program, 57 alumni have been hired as interns or full-time employees. Publicis has since launched an MCTP Scholarship fund, which will give 25 alumni $1,000 each to put towards education.

“What is special about the program is it's not just hiring students internally for Publicis Groupe; we're working with our partners to also employ students,” Vaught said.