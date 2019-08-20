Publicis Groupe's CEO sends staff note amid winning spree

In the last few weeks, Publicis Groupe has won several major accounts, including Mondelez's global creative business, which was announced today.

Publicis Groupe's "power of one" team is being led by Digitas, with support from creative siblings like Leo Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi.

The holding company will oversee biscuits - Mondelez's largest divsion - and gum; while WPP was awarded chocolate, candy, powdered beverages and cheese.

Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun sent out an internal memo on Tuesday obtained by Campaign to announce the Mondelez win and congratulate his staffers worldwide. The email notes why and how Publicis is helping clients enhance personalized experiences at scale.

Bonjour,

I'm sorry to bother you again over the summer, but when it's with good news I hope you'll agree that it's worth it.

Today I'm pleased to share that we have been named by Mondelez as its global creative partner for two of its core strategic categories: Biscuits, which is their largest division and Gum, including Trident - the global leading brand. This comes after a long, seven-month pitch process including us and their key incumbents – WPP & IPG.

Mondelez was looking for a transformative, integrated agency solution that could help them bring to life their bold ambition to reinvent marketing across their multiple categories and iconic brands around the world. Thanks to our ability to bring together creative, media and technology, to drive personalized creative experiences at scale, we were able to demonstrate that Digitas, powered by the group, was the right partner for the next step in their journey.

As always with global pitches, it's impossible to individually thank everyone involved. So in addition to saying a big 'thank you' to all of the teams who participated, a special 'merci' goes to Carla who has lead this pitch, Linda, Taras, and magic Fran.

It is important to note that in the last few weeks, we’ve had two major creative wins, with BT in the UK and now Mondelez globally, and two major media wins, with LVMH in Europe and Novartis globally. To get to all of these victories, we have boosted our creative and media offers through data and technology, to show our clients why and how they should shift to personalized experiences at scale, to accelerate their growth while reducing their costs.

Our winning model connecting data, dynamic creativity and technology is without a doubt what all of our clients need. Let’s make sure we bring it to all of them, with a strong growth mindset for them and for us.



Amitiés,

Arthur