Publicis Groupe's Carla Serrano on all things Marcel - even its 'personality'

Ever since Publicis Groupe announced the development of Marcel on the first day of Cannes in 2017, the industry has been asking questions about the A.I. platform, so on this episode of Pillow Talk, we’re diving into those inquiries.

Carla Serrano, Publicis Groupe’s Chief Strategy Officer and CEO of Publicis New York, goes deep on what Marcel actually does for employees and clients.

For example, Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun recently discussed how Marcel helped save 2,000 jobs across the holding company throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But how? Serrano chats about that and how else the platform is helping the group and its agencies work better and more efficiently around the globe.

Serrano also touches on Marcel’s "personality," which Publicis is in the process of figuring out.

For the ins and outs of Marcel, as well as Serrano’s advice for young people entering the industry today, see the video below.