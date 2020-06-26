Publicis Groupe's Arthur Sadoun, Maurice Levy present 'Cannes Do Awards' with help from Marcel

No Cannes? No problem. Publicis Groupe isn’t letting the canceled festival stop it from celebrating top creative work across its network this year.

The holding company held its inaugural "Cannes Do Awards" ceremony at the Palais des Festivals today – empty seats and all – to honor its favorite pieces of work.

And who better to present the awards than CEO and Chairman Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy, (who acted as the stage technician). See the video below.

Publicis received 1,400 campaign entries globally from 400 agencies, 60 countries and 110 cities, which were reviewed by a jury of 25 creative leaders across the group. More than 15,000 votes on A.I. platform Marcel were gathered around the world, leading to the selection of 10 client campaigns and five top non-profit initiatives.

Full Cannes-Do Winners List

1. Secure Your Account for Emirates NBD by Leo Burnett Dubai

2. Project #ShowUs for Unilever by Razorfish New York

3. Social Engineering for Nissan by Epsilon Automotive Chicago

4. Bittu, The-75-Year-Old-Student for P&G by Leo Burnett India

5. Act for Food for Carrefour by Marcel Paris

6. Trapped in the Flavorverse for Pringles by Starcom Chicago

7. The French Exchange for Renault by Publicis•Poke London

8. Daniel Craig vs James Bond for Heineken by Publicis Italy

9. Keep Being You for Gilead by Digitas Health Philadelphia

10. JIF vs GIF for The J.M. Smucker Co by PSOne New York

Top Not-for-Profit Winners

1. Bee_nfluencer for Fondation de France by Publicis Conseil Paris

2. Fake Views for Operation Black Vote by Saatchi & Saatchi London

3. For Jason for Black is Human by Burrell Communications Chicago

4. Eva Stories for K's Gallery by Leo Burnett Israel

5. #StillSpeakingUP for Propuesta Civica by Publicis Mexico

In addition to the Publicis Groupe honors, Sadoun presented two special awards for Client Bravery and Entente Cordiale.

The Entente Cordiale Award went to one of the most recognized pieces of work this year, Moldy Whopper for Burger King, which was created by WPP’s Ingo Stockholm and David Miami and Publicis Romania and Spain. To help accept this award, Cannes Do had a special guest appear during the ceremony – WPP Chief Executive Mark Read. See Read’s virtual drop in below.

The second one special award for Client Bravery went to Diesel for its consistently courageous and bold work, including " Enjoy before returning," and more recently " Francesca," all created in partnership with Publicis Italy.