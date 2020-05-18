Publicis Groupe wins GSK Consumer Health brands, like Advil and Sensodyne, in Brazil

GSK Consumer Healthcare has hired Publicis Groupe to handle strategy, digital transformation and communication for a number of its brands in Brazil, including Advil, ENO, Corega, Sensodyne and Sonrisal.

The holding company, which won the business after a five-month pitch involving five participants, has created a dedicated unit for the account named PlatformGSK.

Last year, GSK Consumer Healthcare and Pfizer Consumer Healthcare formed a joint venture which led to major brands – like Advil, Sensodyne, Caltrate and others – became part of the same non-prescription health products and medicines group.

GSK CH is now focused on revamping its strategy in Brazil, a country that has become critical in its global growth plans.

"After the JV, we became the largest consumer company in the world, with brands that have a history of consumer trust. In addition, brands managed globally before, such as ENO and Centrum, now have local scopes, which allows more agility and adequacy in communication," said Renato Camera, GSK Consumer Healthcare’s marketing director in Brazil. "In this scenario, which we are focused on using intelligence data to leverage the best of creativity, a partnership with Publicis Groupe will bring relevant benefits for the development of brands."

Camera added that Publicis Groupe’s dedicated unit will provide the company with agile and direct access to different capabilities, from data insights and media planning to creativity and technology, and more.

"GSK is one of the companies leading the consumer health transformation worldwide. We have a successful partnership in different regions and it is an honor and a great responsibility to know that from now on we will contribute to GSK´s business growth also in Brazil," said Publicis Groupe Global Chief Marketing Officer Justin Billingsley.