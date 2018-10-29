Publicis Groupe wins $580M J.M. Smucker pitch

The J.M. Smucker Company has consolidated its $580 million marketing business into Publicis Groupe.

Incumbents of the firm, known for brands including Smucker’s and JIF, were WPP’s Grey, IPG’s FCB and Dentsu’s Carat, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Executives are realigning focus to center around consumers who are spending more time online and has upped its marketing budget by $80 million, reports The Wall Street Journal.

All of the major holding companies went up for the end-to-end business transformation pitch, which lasted around two months.

The review included creative, media and data.

"We have consistently embraced change when it makes sense for the long-term success of our business and our stakeholders," said Mark Smucker, president and chief executive officer at The J. M. Smucker Company.

"The introduction of the ‘Power of One’ model is the latest example of our ability to evolve and innovate to meet the needs of consumers.

"The transformation of our marketing model, which enhances our ability to put the consumer at the center of everything we do, demonstrates our commitment to quickly address opportunities for continued growth."

The restructuring of the company’s internal marketing operations involved consolidating multiple centers into three, multi-discipline teams to holistically support J.M. Smucker’s three major business units of coffee, pet food and snacks, and consumer foods.