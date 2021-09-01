Publicis Groupe wins $200 million Planet Fitness account with bespoke unit

Gym operator and franchisor Planet Fitness has selected a bespoke unit within Publicis Groupe as its new integrated agency of record in the US, the company said Wednesday.

The new unit, called Team Lift, will cover marketing strategy, data and analytics, media planning and buying, creative and brand partnerships. It’s the first time Planet Fitness has consolidated its national and local buying accounts, which previously lived across 16 agencies, into one team.

Comvergence estimates the Planet Fitness account at $200 million in billings, and the company plans to spend an incremental $40 million on media investments in the first year of the relationship, according to a release.

MediaLink oversaw the pitch. According to sources, Dentsu’s Carat, Omnicom, WPP and Accenture participated, along with incumbent agencies. Planet Fitness awarded independent agency Barkley the lead on its national creative and media account in early 2019.

"We are grateful to all of the impressive agencies that participated in a very competitive review process, and appreciate the hard work, creativity and passion their teams demonstrated for our business," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness, in a statement. "As an industry leader and a top U.S. advertising spender, we are thrilled to welcome Publicis Groupe into the Planet Fitness family as our new agency of record."

He also thanked Barkley for “their national partnership” for the past two and a half years. “In that time, they served as a true extension of our internal marketing team, supporting our business at a time of pivotal growth, and we wish them much success in the future," Tucker continued. "In addition, we are also grateful to the local marketing agencies across the country who have supported our franchisees and helped them grow their businesses over the years."

According to a release, the consolidation with Publicis Groupe will drive up to 20% more efficiency in Planet Fitness’ marketing operations, as well as optimization and more personalized communications, allowing the brand to “accelerate its marketing flywheel” by fueling member and subscriber growth.

“As we look to evolve and modernize our marketing to serve the needs of our business today and into the future, Team Lift will enable us to deepen consumer engagement, introduce even more people to fitness, and ultimately enhance more lives with the power of the Judgement Free Zone," Tucker continued.

Dave Penski, CEO of Publicis Media U.S. and Chairman of Publicis Media Exchange (PMX) Global, said: "There has never been a more important time to make a positive impact on consumers' health and wellness. Publicis Groupe is thrilled to innovate alongside Planet Fitness to find new ways to connect with their broad and growing customer base."