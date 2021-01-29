Publicis Groupe retains Samsung U.S. media and digital business

Publicis Groupe has retained the Samsung U.S. media account, which went up for review in June, Campaign US has learned.

Publicis Groupe, which declined to comment, was the incumbent on the account, handling digital and media buying through a “Power of One” solution with agencies including Starcom, Digitas and Razorfish.

R3 was the pitch consultant and confirmed the Publicis Groupe win.

AdAge reported in June that Samsung had called the pitch and invited the incumbent group of Publicis agencies along with Interpublic Group, Dentsu and WPP to participate.

Samusung’s U.S. media account is worth an estimated $606 million annually across all Samsung product lines, which include consumer electronics, home appliances and B2B technology solutions.

Samsung’s global account is not up for review and is still handled by Publicis Groupe, which has held the account since 2007, sources told Campaign US. Samsung has worked with Publicis creative agency Leo Burnett since 2004.

Samsung did not reply to requests for comment in time for publication.





