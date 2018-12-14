Publicis CEO credits 'Power of One' for Fiat Chrysler win

Publicis’ CEO has praised the network’s "Power of One" model as the reason it won "the biggest pitch in North America this year."

Starcom and SapientRazorfish snagged media and social accounts for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in the U.S. Canada and Mexico.

In an internal memo, Arthur Sadoun thanked all those involved in the six-month pitch that involved three other holding companies.

"This win would have not been possible without the Power of One," he said. "We had the best offer in terms of innovation and effectiveness because we are able to connect the media firepower of Starcom with the tech capabilities of Sapient.

"We were credible because we have already delivered great value in Europe and APAC after winning FCA's business in these regions 18 months ago. We were able to gain FCA's confidence by assembling a best-in-class team of diverse expertise, working seamlessly together."

He went on to say: "An internal memo went to the press yesterday from IPG, the incumbent agency, saying that they ‘didn't lose it based on our product, our people, our pricing or our proposal for the NAFTA region.’ I don’t know why IPG lost, but we won because we had a unique combination of marketing and business transformation skills, linked by data, that no one else in the market can compete with."

The win rounds off a strong year for Publicis, which took on work from Carrefour, Daimler, Marriott, Cathay Pacific, GSK and Smucker’s among others.