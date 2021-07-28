Prudential Financial reintroduces iconic rock logo to the next generation

Prudential Financial’s brand identity has been tied to the U.K. landmark Rock of Gibraltar, featured on the company’s logo, since its introduction 125 years ago.

For the last decade, the iconic symbol has been absent from Prudential’s campaigns. But now, a new generation will be reintroduced to the motif in the campaign, “Who’s Your Rock?”

The spot, created by StrawberryFrog and directed by Adam Hashemi, debuted during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games. The clip shows a group of children, who discover a treasure chest filled with costumes. One girl finds a shield engraved with Prudential Financial’s rock. While the rest of the children play-fight, she stands tall on a slope while holding the shield.

“Remember when anything was possible?” the voiceover says. “You need a rock you can depend on for life, and when you find it, you’ll be unstoppable.”

Prudential Financial wanted to share a message of financial stability and resilience as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. Sixty-eight percent of Americans are concerned about their financial futures, according to the brand. Sixty-two percent are anxious about their current finances, paying off debt (54%), covering everyday expenses (52%) and spending on healthcare (56%). Additionally, 1 in 2 people believe it's important for financial services brands to be strong and resilient, compared to a year ago.

“It's never been more important to remind the country of our unwavering, rock-solid support,” Susan Somersille Johnson, Prudential chief marketing officer, told Campaign US. “This is the time to bring back the rock, as the country tries to rebuild and grow.”

The goal was also to put Prudential’s financial services on a new generation’s radar.

“It's more than just a strong, resilient rock, but it's also a foundation that people can build off of,” Johnson said. “That's what the new generation sees in this campaign. With that strong foundation, you can shatter barriers and reach new levels.”

As part of the campaign, Prudential is sponsoring USA’s Climbing team for the sport’s Olympics debut. The partnership was a fit because the games show how people can be “a solid rock of strength and resilience for each other,” said Johnson.

“Who’s Your Rock?” will run through December on national and local TV, connected TV, social, digital and audio. The spot will also air during the Thanksgiving parade and in the New York market for the reopening of Broadway in September.