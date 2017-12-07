Proof over youth: Campaign US' Digital 40 Over 40 opens for nominations

Do millennials and Gen Z hold a monopoly on digital skills? Does gray hair sap creative chops? Why do agency break rooms feel like scenes from "Logan’s Run"? (That’s a book from the ’60s, printed on paper made from trees.)

The industry was abuzz last year with Campaign's inaugural 40 Over 40, a who's who of seasoned talent making their name in interactive advertising, marketing and design. This year, to further the idea that no generation has a monopoly on digital creativity and innovation, we're looking for the next class of seasoned marketers, creatives, technologists, PR pros and account mavens.

You can nominate someone (or yourself) here. Entries will be judged by a panel consisting of the Campaign editorial team as well as decorated industry leaders, to be revealed in early 2018.

To be eligible, a nominee must work in digital advertising, marketing or design, be based in the US, and have turned 40 on or before Feb. 1, 2018. Honorees will be named in March 2018 at an exclusive event in New York City as well as in a Campaign US online feature. If you have any questions, please contact Lara.Longo-Batley@haymarketmedia.com. Each nomination requires a $149 entry fee. Nominations close on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2018 at 6pm EST.