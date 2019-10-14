Project Worldwide's Motive absorbs sibling shop Pitch

Project Worldwide’s Motive has absorbed sibling agency Pitch, expanding the creative shop’s footprint across the U.S. and growing its agency roster.

With the immersion, the Pitch name will disappear, while Motive takes on its clients, such as Burger King, Westfield, KeVita and Yonex, and its Los Angeles office. Whether the roles of Pitch’s staffers and executive team will change or be made obsolete was not immediately clear.

Motive, headquartered in Denver, will now have a West Coast presence alongside its New York and Toronto offices. The shop’s 150-plus staffers work across clients like PepsiCO, LVMH, AB InBev, True Food Kitchen, Ram Trucks, A&E and Warner Brothers.

"It is rare to have an agency that consistently produces top-tier work while at the same time achieving such strong financial performance," said Project Worldwide Chairman and CEO Robert G. Vallee, Jr. in a statement. "Motive has proven itself capable of delivering against a range of client needs, and their diverse assortment of skills and collaborative culture will benefit the clients they are now adding."

Motive’s CEO, founder and creative leader, Matt Statman, will play an integral role in the evolution of the L.A. office from its Pitch roots, along with Motive President Krista Nicholson.