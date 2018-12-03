Project Worldwide acquires New Zealand-based Darkhorse

Project Worldwide is building out its network with the latest acquisition of Darkhorse, a New Zealand-based experiential agency.

The holding company, which looks after shops including San Francisco-based Argonaut, historically had a limited presence in New Zealand, operating remotely out of its Australia headquarters.

In scoping out the growing and sophisticated market, Project identified Darkhorse as an agency differentiating itself from the rest of the potential acquisition candidates through the team’s passion, creativity, and enthusiasm to dream big.

"We have wanted to expand our geographic footprint into New Zealand for some time," said Robert G. Vallee, Jr., chairman and CEO of Project Worldwide. "When we met Mike Hewitt and Liam Taylor, we immediately knew there was a cultural fit with the other agencies in the Project network. They’re smart, collaborative, and very much straight-talkers. And they are doing outstanding creative work for their clients."

Founded in 2012, Darkhorse works with several leading brands such as Moët Hennessy, Heineken, BMW, L’Oreal Luxe, and Tiffany & Co.

"This is a major milestone in building out a superior service in ANZ for Project," said Ben Taylor, CEO, Project APAC. "We have a good mix of agencies in place already with GPJ, Spinifex and Dig&Fish. Dark Horse will be additive to that mix and help us expand solidly into New Zealand."

Hewitt added: "By joining forces with Project, Darkhorse now has access to a global network of world-class agencies that we can work with to help us deliver even better brand experiences. We are thrilled to have the commitment from Project to help us continue to achieve the best results for our clients."