Project Chimps showcases sanctuary through eyes of inhabitants with adventure maps

You’re looking at Disneyland for our hairy friends.

Project Chimps, a 236-acre chimpanzee sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Georgia, is building awareness of its work with a punchy new campaign from ad agency Huge.

The duo has created a string of maps that show the sanctuary through the eyes of its inhabitants -- 59 former research chimps aged eight to 34.

Ali Crumpacker, executive director at Project Chimps, said: "Huge took Project Chimps to the next level of both graphic representation and public awareness with its print campaign.

"When the posters ran in Atlanta’s popular Creative Loafing magazine, our website traffic increased and we rapidly sold out our public events for the next six months. Their work expanded our audience and spotlighted our efforts to provide lifelong, sanctuary care to former research chimps. We are grateful for their creativity, commitment and compassion."

After lifetimes spent in captivity, the chimps are finally free to forage, climb and play at a scientifically-designed sanctuary which has been built to include villas with multi-story, open-air porches and climate-controlled interior bedrooms.

For younger chimps, it looks like a playground of possibilities. For the more vintage variety, it may appear as a retirement community. And for chimps that have never been outside, it could be seen as a wooded wonderland.

The organization has garnered support from celebrities like Rachael Ray, Kat Von D, Billie Joe and Adrienne Armstrong, and Judy Greer.

"Playground of Possibilities"

"Retirement Retreat"

"Wooded Wonderland"