Procter & Gamble continues to fight racial bias with 'The Look'

For the last two years, the industry has deservingly lauded P&G’s powerful film, "The Talk," which bravely tackled racial bias and was created on the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement to halt police violence against unarmed black citizens.

Now, the CPG giant – in partnership with Saturday Morning – is launching a new short film called "The Look" to continue to push the conversation on racial bias.

Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard told Campaign US on Monday that the film, which will launch later this week, shows "the experience of what it is to be a black man and the looks black men get every single day – whether it’s micro-aggressions or more overt prejudice looks, many which are unintentional, but still nonetheless have an impact."

In addition to its work with Saturday Morning, Pritchard said he’s excited about how the company is "reimagining creativity to reinvent advertising" through a number of new creative partnerships.

"We’re blending the ad world with totally new creative worlds – filmmaking, music, comedy, journalism and technology," he said.

Some of the new partnerships include: teaming up with singer/songwriter John Legend on issues like parenthood, modern masculinity, music and social justice; working with Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, which emphasizes the important of "micro-step habit stacking" with brands like Oral-B and Pampers to improve daily life (think singing a song to a baby while changing a diaper); supporting and re-launching relaunch Free the Bid into Free the Work, which was founded by award-winning filmmaker Alma Har’el, and aims to get more women and underrepresented creators behind the camera; and working with GLAAD to shine a light on human inclusion and expression.

When asked about P&G’s recent decision to take all of its creative on Secret in-house and away from Wieden+Kennedy, Pritchard said the company still loves its agencies. "The agency world is clearly being disrupted, and our agency partners are stepping up and raising their game –there’s real improvement," he said.

Pritchard added that the new creative alliances and in-house work isn’t bad news for the industry.

"There’s an abundance of creativity," he said. "This is going to lift all boats. There is going to be a big explosion of creativity. It’s just different – and different isn’t bad. The core message is: This is to get more creativity and better creativity, and this is not a zero sum game."