Prioritizing consumer's time, attention and privacy with Infillion’s Christa Carone

Consumers understand the benefits of sharing data and are more willing to do so in exchange for relevant or valuable experiences. Christa Carone of Infillion, the company that builds advanced media and technology solutions, hopes to see content providers that are working towards an Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVOD) model think of opportunities to do something innovative with advertising and steer away from high-frequency rate ads with subpar creative experiences.

In this episode, we chat with Christa on the ground at Cannes as she shares the company's portfolio of advertising and marketing tech solutions, what consumers look for from an ad experience, and how Infillion is protecting the integrity of value exchange.