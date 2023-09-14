Promotional feature
Barkley

How to predict market success with a single number

Barkley’s 2023 State of the Whole Brand report unveils the power of Whole Brand Thinking.

Most organizations measure a brand’s success in the rearview. We set out to predict it, developing a measurement for an entire organization across multiple dimensions, in a way that matches how people, not marketers, really see and experience brands. The result? 

State of the Whole Brand 2023.  

We took four years of data studying total brand performance, 19,000 consumers, 200 brands in 40 categories — and generated a single number that can predict what brands dominate the market and win the hearts of consumers ... and why. 

We chose six widely accepted business metrics as their measures of market performance: penetration, preference, premium price, recommendation, usage and velocity. We then identified five areas of business that are incredibly accurate predictors of market performance:

  1. Product + services: What you make and sell. 
  2. Brand culture: The knowledge, skill and energy your employees bring to your customers, clients, consumers and culture through the lens of your brand.
  3. CX: The experience of your customers across the whole brand.
  4. Design: The visual and verbal system you have in place to get people’s attention — for them to recognize you on a scale of any size. 
  5. Marketing: What you do to promote your brand, its products and services.

The brands that dominate the market do well in all five categories — plus one more. Purpose. Not just a fleeting aspiration, purpose impacts business results. Act on it daily and results speed up.

We’re not saying this is easy work for brands looking for relevance in the modern market. But it is this prescriptive: Focus on these six things, dominate your market. 

The evidence is overwhelming.

Want to see how your brand scores on our index? State of the Whole Brand 2023.

See it for yourself.

