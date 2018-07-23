Preacher delivers on promise to find 'emotional' side to storage

Preacher vowed to tap into the "emotional world" of storage when it won agency of record for The Container Store back in May -- and it’s done just that.

The Austin-based independent turned around it’s first piece of work for the brand in a matter of weeks.

"Where Space Comes From" surfaces the struggle to overcome storage issues that plague us all.

"There's a lot of love out there for The Container Store, including inside their walls," said Rob Baird, chief creative officer at Preacher. "It's been a Best Place To Work for 19 consecutive years. We were looking to surface that latent love by tapping into the brand's (beautifully organized) soul and serving up the benefit in an even more approachable way."

A series of humorous 30-second spots launch today on national cable, local broadcast and streaming video. In addition, bite-sized videos will exist online, along with a robust push of the creative idea through out of home, radio, and in-store signage.

This new campaign comes on the heels of the brand launching its Next Generation store in Dallas, revealing a new architectural design, merchandising strategy and unique digital resources that make it easier for customers to accomplish their storage and organization projects for an omnichannel experience. The innovative new concept will serve as a test and learn environment to determine elements for eventual rollout to new and existing locations.

"We want to help people discover the power of space and looked at this idea from every possible angle someone may encounter in their home," said Felipe Avila, vice president of marketing at The Container Store.

"We believe it is critical that we show our customers that we understand their day-to-day challenges with space and are committed to helping them accomplish all the storage and organization projects they’ve set out to do."

Until a creative review that launched late last year, The Container Store handled most of its work in-house.