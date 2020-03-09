Praytell names Beth Cleveland global president

BROOKLYN, NY: Praytell has promoted longtime partner Beth Cleveland to global president, effective immediately.

In the newly created role, Cleveland is reporting to Robert Vallee, chairman and CEO of Project Worldwide, the agency network that acquired Praytell in 2016.

Cleveland will focus on expanding Praytell’s international presence and operations.

"We have been so lucky to grow in seven years from one to 150," said Praytell founder Andy Pray. "That wouldn’t have happened without [Cleveland]."

Shortly after Praytell launched in 2013, the agency merged with Cleveland’s firm, Elm Public Relations. Cleveland, who founded Elm in 2007, then became a partner at Praytell, leading media relations.

Pray and Cleveland met at Antenna Group Public Relations in San Francisco, where they both started their careers in PR.

Asked why the firm created the global president position, Pray explained that his agency can’t grow to the next 150 people without "having someone who is really close to the things that matter most to our business."

Cleveland said that when she first joined Praytell, she was on the "front lines," leading work for early clients such as Corona and MAC Cosmetics.

"I worked with key accounts and shifted focus to building our account teams and making sure we had the right folks," she said. "I also ran our San Francisco office and have grown that to 25 staffers."

Cleveland is continuing to manage Praytell’s San Francisco location.

"I started to dip my toe more into the projection side of things and some of the more strategic business pieces," she said. "We are finally able to go all in with my focus more on the operational side of things."

Cleveland was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2017.

Praytell has also named VP Katelyn Driscoll to lead the firm’s Manhattan office and its wellness practice, both of which launched this week. VP Sara Zunt will take the reins of Praytell’s craft beer portfolio, which Driscoll used to lead.

Praytell’s revenue was up 55% in 2018 to $16.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. The agency also made PRWeek’s Best Places to Work list for the sixth straight year in 2019.

This story originally appeared on PRWeek.