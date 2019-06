The PR Week podcast welcomes two special guests to this week’s episode: Campaign US editor Lindsay Stein and associate editor Oliver McAteer.

Joining PRWeek’s Steve Barrett, the trio discuss their biggest takeaways from the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, including the top work, stories from The Gutter Bar and "woke-washing," as coined by Unilever CEO Alan Jope, and their favorite campaigns from the Croisette.

Strap in.