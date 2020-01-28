PR Agency 2019: Day One

Instead of acknowledging the dividing lines between public relations, social media and creative, the agency created campaigns that fully integrated and optimized the best tenets of all three disciplines.

Led by co-founders Josh Rosenberg, chief creative officer, Brad Laney, president, and Rob Longert, managing partner, Day One determined to bring clients creative, integrated campaigns that embraced the realities of small screens and ad blocking.

One of the agency’s chief tenets is "mobile first" and all thinking stems from there. Day One brings clients in to creative workshops to crystallize goals for reputation, engagement, trust and advocacy.

These collaborations not only secure meaningful relationships with clients but have generated award-winning work for American Express, H&M and Chipotle in 2019. Among the accolades received was a 2019 Clio Silver Award for Integrated Campaign for American Express and a 2019 Streamy Award for Brand Engagement for Chipotle and its collaboration with YouTube star David Dobrik.

Day One’s approach was not lost on one of the Campaign judges, who noted: "Day One brings a really fresh perspective that is driving cultural conversations in an organic and fun way. Compared with many of the other entrants they had a much more youthful and authentic presentation."

Day One’s work with Chipotle Mexican Grill exemplifies the brand’s authenticity positioning point.

In order to create broader brand awareness and drive digital sales during National Burrito Day, Day One connected Chipotle with superfan and YouTube star David Dobrik, who devours the brand’s food on his videos. To Dobrik, almost every day is National Burrito Day.

Chipotle offered free delivery on National Burrito Day and added Dobrik’s signature burrito order exclusively to the Chipotle app. A few devotees were even met by the popular YouTuber when they ordered his burrito online. The activation resulted in Chipotle’s best digital sales day ever and earned 60 million media impressions.

The agency (with offices in New York and Los Angeles) then launched the Chipotle Reward Me Loyalty program. Instead of the tied-and-true sponsored social posts and influencer spots, it utilized Venmo’s payment feed. It was a first-of-its-kind partnership with the platform.

By clicking on ChipotleRewardMe.com on Venmo, foodies signed sign up for Chipotle’s

new loyalty program and each new member could also sign up to win between $1 and $500 from Chipotle via Venmo.

It was Day One’s thinking that being loyal to Chipotle pays off.

According to the agency, more than 100,000 loyal Chipotle fans received a total of $250,000 via Venmo over the course of launch week, and more than 1 million new signups were driven to the loyalty program with no other marketing involved. Chipotle also became the first restaurant to get its own custom emoji on Venmo, thus sustaining interest in the brand long after the program launch.

For American Express, Day One administered numerous innovative programs including launching the first card manufactured from reclaimed marine plastic. Day One promoted American Express’s partnership with Parley for the Ocean that advocates for plastic clean-ups, with a #BackOurOceans campaign.

Enlisting that celebrities, including Shailene Woodley and Ian Somerhalder, and other influencers, Instagram users were encouraged to leave comments and tag friends, both driving awareness of the card and supporting plastic removal from oceans.

The campaign resulted in 768,000-plus impressions and more than 62,000 engagements across all organic content, as well as media coverage in target publications, such as Fast Company and Hypebeast.

Day One’s support of mobile influencers has extended beyond client assignments. The agency launched "The Ones To Know" in 2019 to spotlight creators in under-represented communities. Day One has promoted the content of interesting online voices, be it an urban botanist or an LGBTQ+ travel blogger on its own social platforms.

For a company whose mission is "to move the world by stopping it in its scroll with stories that earn a place in culture," 2019 was definitely a year to remember.