PPLSI names Cara Whitley as CMO; appoints You & Mr Jones as AOR

PPLSI, the parent company of LegalShield and IDShield, has named Cara Whitley as its chief marketing officer, effective November 15.

In the role, she will oversee advertising creative, media planning and buying and assist in the developing new product benefits and features. She will report to CEO Jeff Bell.

Whitley joins from Century 21 Real Estate, where she most recently served as global chief marketing officer and led a rebranding effort to C21 across 85 countries.

At PPLSI, she will oversee LegalShield’s first brand marketing campaign, expected to launch in the first half of 2022, which Bell says is a multimillion dollar effort.

PPLSI also named You & Mr Jones as its marketing and communications agency of record for LegalShield and IDShield. The firm was brought on through a referral from a PPLSI board member approximately six months ago.

The appointments come as LegalShield and IDShield reposition as a key solution for digital legal counsel and identity theft prevention, taking on competitors such as LegalZoom and Rocket Lawyer.

“We've never really promoted ourselves as a brand,” Bell said, noting that PPLSI is pivoting to a heavier B2C marketing approach.

You & Mr Jones will help PPLSI develop a communications and marketing strategy under a team led by Drew Burdon, a partner at the firm, which will work closely with Whitley on marketing and advertising efforts.

Bell declined to disclose the size of the account in billings, but said PPLSI plans to maintain its current $30 million in annual performance marketing spend, also led by You & Mr Jones.