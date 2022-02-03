The power to raise change

No one should ever have to choose between their life and their livelihood. And no agency should force that choice on their employees.

In my day job as a media director, I deliver on my clients’ wants and needs to drive the best results possible.

In my gay job, leading our business resource group for LGBTQ+ professionals and allies, I’m a proud transgender woman and outspoken advocate. I fight for my community's rights and our ability to survive and thrive in a world ripe with transphobia and homophobia.

But what should I do when those two jobs are at odds with one another?

In media, we have the responsibility to speak with our dollars. We have the responsibility to tell content creators and partners that we will not stand for, or invest in, companies that support and purvey stigmas related to phobias, isms, and/or bigotry.

Unfortunately, there are some players in today’s society who actively participate in this.

Recently, we’ve seen anti-trans narratives openly shared by leading news organizations. While many claim that stories like this don’t cause violence, 2021 once again set a new record for violence among the transgender community. Even if the narrative isn’t the cause of violence, it contributes to the negative stigma and discrimination that transgender people endure daily. This rhetoric has also led to the highly publicized stat that 40% of all transgender people will attempt suicide in their lifetime.

But according to UCLA’s Williams Institute, that number drops to 6% if a transgender person has affirming care in those around them. That includes access to inclusive healthcare, a supportive family and a job that offers a living wage and affirming environment.

As advertisers, we are able to affect these things every day with the decisions we make, the campaigns we run and the dollars we invest. We shouldn’t be forced to support organizations that do us harm.

That’s one of the many reasons I’m grateful to work for my company. Under the guidance of Égalité – a business resource group for LGBTQ+ professionals and allies – we’ve passed and ratified a set of Transition Support Guidelines and policies for transitioning employees in the U.S. No one at our agencies should ever feel forced into an environment that harms them or their friends. The guidelines speak to how to address teams, clients and vendors that participate in transphobic behavior and abuse.

The best way to deal with a problem is to keep a problem from happening. One of the most important parts of our document details how to be a supportive manager to someone who is transitioning. A manager should be a model for treating the employee with respect, correctly using their chosen name and pronouns, refraining from inappropriate questions or comments, and respecting the transitioning employee’s confidentiality. The manager should also be eager to cooperate with HR on any investigation of conduct by other employees that may be inappropriate or violate harassment policy. The guidelines also outline how to approach an employee’s transition if you’re a part of the talent team, a manager, a colleague, or a transitioning employee yourself.

While hiring transgender employees is critical to fighting stigma, we also must recognize that most agencies likely already have transgender employees who are closeted and afraid to come out. It should be every company’s goal to protect and empower employees to produce their best work, and that cannot happen in an unsafe and unwelcoming work environment.

It’s time we move past the discussion of pronouns and bathrooms. It’s time we guarantee the rights of the transgender community to work in a space that’s safe, equitable and affirming where we are never again forced to choose between our life and our livelihood.

We as advertisers have the power to drive real, meaningful change. It’s about time we stepped up to the plate and did just that.

Jenn Renoe is media director at Publicis Health Media and the founder of Raised Change Gender Diversity Consultancy.