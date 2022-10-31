Promotional feature
Peppercomm

The power of humor in business

Added 3 hours ago
The power of humor in business

Steve Cody can discuss the power of humor in business, and how the tenets of humor change perspectives on leadership styles and open participants’ minds to creative ways of thinking and engaging.

Speaker: Steve Cody, Founder and CEO, Peppercomm

Steve can discuss the power of humor in business, and how the tenets of humor change perspectives on leadership styles and open participants’ minds to creative ways of thinking and engaging. Research shows that training rooted in humor principles improves engagement, enhances creative problem-solving, and deepens communication and collaboration with coworkers. Humor releases important hormones like dopamine, creating new neural pathways and freeing the brain up to see new possibilities. Humor can markedly enhance productivity and collegiality in post-merger integrations, serve as a catalyst for an employee base to not only accept, but embrace, change and play a starring role in attracting and retaining the best and the brightest employees. Listeners will learn skills for building and strengthening rapport and improving leadership skills. Participants won’t be transformed into stand-up comedians, but rather experience an introduction to leadership based on the principles of humor.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US

Up next:

5 brands that want you to join them in the metaverse this Halloween

Two job offers and a baby

The Cybersmile Foundation and Urban Outfitters launch internet safety campaign

Twitter to form content moderation council; Elon Musk says no reinstatements until then