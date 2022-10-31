Speaker: Steve Cody, Founder and CEO, Peppercomm

Steve can discuss the power of humor in business, and how the tenets of humor change perspectives on leadership styles and open participants’ minds to creative ways of thinking and engaging. Research shows that training rooted in humor principles improves engagement, enhances creative problem-solving, and deepens communication and collaboration with coworkers. Humor releases important hormones like dopamine, creating new neural pathways and freeing the brain up to see new possibilities. Humor can markedly enhance productivity and collegiality in post-merger integrations, serve as a catalyst for an employee base to not only accept, but embrace, change and play a starring role in attracting and retaining the best and the brightest employees. Listeners will learn skills for building and strengthening rapport and improving leadership skills. Participants won’t be transformed into stand-up comedians, but rather experience an introduction to leadership based on the principles of humor.