Potatoes USA tries to make ‘Easter potatoes’ a thing amid rising egg prices

CMO Kim Breshears dishes on how the idea came about.

by Diana Bradley

For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.

Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.

If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.

For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Become a member

From $169 a year

  • Full access to campaignlive.com
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Plus lots more...

Choose a package

Register

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email Newsletters

Register Now

Need to activate  your membership?