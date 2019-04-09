Postmates selects Mother LA as AOR and unveils new campaign

On-demand everything brand Postmates has chosen Mother Los Angeles as its new creative agency of record.

The announcement coincides with the unveiling of Postmates’ first wave of national advertising.

"We often hear from our customers that the ability to Postmate whatever they want makes them feel like they've acquired a new superpower," said Eric Edge, senior vice president of brand and communications at Postmates.

"With our creative partners at Mother LA, we were able to take these unique consumer insights and pair them with our lifestyle brand to come up with an entirely new campaign that bridges food and technology while showcasing how Postmates has become a verb in pop culture."

This new campaign was born from customer insights that bridge experience with the power of food. It launches with bespoke OOH executions that are tailored to specific local understanding, right down to the street they appear on.

"Postmates is a category defining brand with a proven track record of great creativity," said Romain Naegelen, managing director at Mother Los Angeles. "We have a shared belief in the

power of creativity to transform a business which we can feel every day in our partnership with the Postmates team. We're honored to be a part of what I believe will be one of their most important phases of growth."