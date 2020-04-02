Postmates gathers 16 celebrities in support of local restaurants

The COVID-19 confinement is giving all of us random glimpses into other people’s lives, including those of celebrities, as social media is one of the few avenues of mass communication.

In recent days, we've seen Madonna musing in her bathtub and Gal Gadot launching an "Imagine" medley with other big names. And the brand side, the NFL created a video of professional athletes at home.

Now, Postmates is launching a social media campaign featuring a range of celebrities talking about ordering take out from their favorite restaurants.

The #OrderLocal campaign, produced in partnership with agency Mother LA, features Mindy Kaling, Tiffany Haddish, Mario Lopez, Cara Delevingne and 12 other stars, across a range of entertainment fields, talking about their favorite local spots.

Daymond John, one of the investors on Shark Tank, is craving Fontana Famous Pizza & Gyro in New York City while Cody Bellinger, the 2019 MVP first baseman for the Dodgers, is ordering takeout at Los Angeles’ Urth Cafe.

The one-minute montage spotlights each star's local favorite and asks viewers to support their own.

"Right now it is really important to stay home but also to try to support local businesses," says Delevingne

"You don’t want to come out of this tough time and find that all of your favorite small businesses are closed," says Kaling, who also closes the video with some levity. "I hope I see you out there, I mean I hope I don’t see you out there. I hope you stay at home."

The Postmates social campaign hits the right tone of friendly encouragement without the preachiness some celebrity advocacy can convey.

The restaurant industry, along with travel and hospitality, are some of the most decimated sectors at this time.

Chicago-based Technomic, which provides market intelligence for the restaurant industry, reported that 70 percent of food-service operators were so concerned about the impact of COVID-19, they wondered if they’d even be in business when it lifted.

Already, Technomic research tracked a spending decline of around 45 percent over a typical week in February.

"Consumer demand is still present in the marketplace, but as the pandemic has heightened and concerns have grown, a new normal is setting in," reported Joseph Pawlak, managing partner at Technomic in a COVID-19 report he is updating continuously.

He added: "Shelter-in-place and social distancing actions have resulted in fewer occasion-oriented opportunities and foodservice usage. Office closures enforcing more telecommuting means fewer off-premise lunch occasions, especially in urban and suburban areas."