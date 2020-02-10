Postmates can make all your food dreams come true

We’ve all been there. Hungry – bordering hangry even. When all you can think about is your next meal. A juicy burger? A slice of pepperoni pizza? Something odd, like a bagel with peanut butter and bacon? Whatever your craving is, Postmates wants you to know that it has your back – and your stomach.

The on-demand delivery service aired its new TV commercial and campaign, "When all you can food is think about," during the Oscars on Sunday. Created in partnership with Mother LA, the spot, which beautifully highlights what it’s like to have extreme food cravings, tells consumers that Postmates can fulfill all of their food desires.

In addition to the TV commercial, Postmates and Mother are bringing the campaign to life through print, digital and out-of-home assets, including billboards with phrases like, "Don’t play games with your stomach’s heart. Postmate it."

"In a category where so many focus on the tactical nature of delivery and technology, we decided to tap into the human truth of intense cravings and bring this to life through incredible storytelling," said Eric Edge, Postmates’ senior-VP of marketing and communications in a statement. "Everyone knows what it means to be hungry and to crave their favorite food, so we’ve worked with an amazing agency, director and production team to bring that feeling to life in a truly unique way."