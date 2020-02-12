Postmates and Don Julio have your National Margarita Day covered

Postmates is giving you everything you need to celebrate National Margarita Day in style.

We all already have February 22 marked in our calendars, but Postmates is making the holiday a little sweeter with its second-ever limited-edition Don Julio party pack.

For two days (February 20 - 22), Postmates customers 21 and over will be able to receive a complimentary party pack which includes all of the ingredients needed for the "Lil Marg" -- agave and fresh limes along with a themed tote bag, coasters, lime squeezer, cups, reusable metal straws and more.

And if you’re not sure about how to make the Lil Marg yourself, here’s Lil Jon to show you how it’s done:

The party packs will be delivered to customers in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Orange County, New York City, San Francisco and Miami; while supplies last, with no purchase necessary.

Additionally, where Postmates delivers alcohol, customers will be treated to free delivery on Tequila Don Julio Blanco orders by using the code "DONJULIO."