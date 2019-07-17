Post-it Notes are sexy again thanks to Venables Bell & Partners

Post-it Notes are back.

Well, they never went away. But now they just feel sexier.

We can thank Venables Bell & Partners for that. It was the agency behind this latest piece of work for the stationary brand.

The new campaign, "Think Loud," aims to inspire people to imagine big and note small just in time for the back-to-school season.

For the first time in the Post-it Brand’s history, the marketing drive was developed with global consumer insights from seven key countries to set the stage for a more consistent and emotional brand story on a world scale.

The integrated campaign produced features six unique 15-second spots, in-store displays across multiple key seasons and social content.