Possible reaches 50/50 gender goal with two creative hires

by Oliver McAteer Added 6 hours ago

The agency is leading the charge with real change.

Possible has made good on its 50/50 male/female promise after the hire of two new creatives.

The agency welcomes Val Carlson and Jason Marks as executive creative directors for its L.A. and N.Y. offices respectively.

"This was an intense search because we were adamant about recruiting from a diverse pool of candidates," said Danielle Trivisonno-Hawley, chief creative officer, Americas. "We still have some work to do on the diversity piece, but achieving gender balance amongst the senior creative ranks is pretty remarkable.

"Val and Jason are both incredible creative leaders and that’s paramount -- but their desire to breed a culture of inclusivity within their own teams is what excites me the most."

Using her 18 years of storytelling experience, Carlson will lead the entire creative team in L.A. She has worked across disciplines ranging from design, AR/VR, film, dual-brand strategy, digital marketing, retail innovation, gaming and applications for some of today’s biggest brands like Abbott, Chrysler, Fox Entertainment, Kraft Foods, Lululemon and MGM Resorts. Carlson also helped lead James Cameron’s Lightstorm for Avatar.

Marks has developed some of the industry’s most awarded work over his 20-year career with clients including Nike+, Mastercard, Philips Odyssey of a Manual Tooth Brush and Burger King’s Chat with the King. He also helped create the first online video platform for MTV Overdrive.

Both Carlson and Marks will report to Trivisonno-Hawley.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us