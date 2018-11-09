Possible achieves 3% Certificate after 'humbling' evaluation

Possible has become one of three agencies to earn the 3% Certification.

The industry approval evaluates agencies on key pillars of female leadership, opportunity for advancement, respectful depiction of women in client work and agency promotion, equality of work, wages and policies.

Martha Hiefield, CEO Americas at Possible, said: "Going through the 3% Certification process was such a rewarding, yet humbling experience.

"Inviting the 3% team to evaluate the agency on things like diversity, inclusion and workplace culture was enlightening as they validated important aspects to our work and culture, such as creating a modern workplace and helped shine a light on those places where we have more work to do.

"The 3% Certification is a positive step in our journey to create a place where employees and clients can come to do the best work of their lives that drives business results, and truly enjoy doing it together."

The certification is confirmation that the work Possible is producing is indicative of an agency that shows strong alignment of external and internal brand.

The creative choices are consistent and appear authentic. The choices made -- particularly in casting, subject matter and inclusivity -- communicate that the agency values diverse ideas and people.

"It was a genuine joy to evaluate Possible for 3% Certification," said Erica Buteau, director of 3% Certification.

"We found them to be a top-notch example of the 21st Century workplace. Leadership demonstrates a clear vision and positive intentions around offering employees an environment in which they can thrive, and employees have a strong sense of belonging and high levels of satisfaction."