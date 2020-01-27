Porsche has made electric cars sexy with its latest Super Bowl ad featuring a Hollywood level heist.

The Fast & Furious series has nothing on this ad for the luxury car brand's first fully electric car, fittingly dubbed the Taycan, which can be roughly translated as "soul of a spirited young horse."

The spot features a high-speed chase throughout rural and urban Germany, with some of the most iconic Porsche cars (including the farmer approved Porsche-Diesel Super) in hot pursuit of a rogue Taycan stolen from the Porsche Museum.

Who knew being a Porsche security guard could be so exciting?

Just thirty seconds in and you almost forget that you’re watching a car commercial and not the trailer the latest Bond movie, complete with a surprise plot twist and charming British accents.

Oliver Hoffmann, director marketing communications at Porsche had this to say about the spot: "Our commercial links many elements that make up Porsche: sportiness, emotion, and also a touch of humor, something that is typical for how we communicate in general."

Just remember the fine print: Don’t try this at home.