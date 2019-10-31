Porsche is hunting for a creative shop to look after U.S. market

Porsche is seeking an agency to take on creative responsibilities for its U.S. market, Campaign has learned.

The luxury auto brand is fielding pitches from a number of hot shops across multiple holding companies, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

It follows news in May that Anomaly and Proximity were chosen to take on global digital work alongside Porsche’s other agency, United Digital Group.

Other agencies on the brand’s roster include Germany-based Kemper Kommunikation and Grabarz & Partner, as well as Cramer Krasselt (serving the U.S. market) and Saatchi & Saatchi (for Asia).

Past work by Cramer Krasselt includes the "E-Jolt" in which customers at a California cafe who ordered a coffee so strong they needed to sign a waiver were whisked away to a track where a professional Porsche race driver treated them to a high voltage spin in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

A spokesperson for Cramer Krasselt said: "It’s a mandatory procurement review that happens every five years. We went through the process five years ago as well."

Representatives Porsche have not yet responded to a request for comment.