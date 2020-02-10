Pornhub wants you to have a very NSFW Valentine's Day

As the leading adult entertainment website, Pornhub takes Valentine's Day quite seriously.

The site is famous for offering its subscription service, Pornhub Premium, for free on Valentine's Day, but this year it’s going the extra mile.

In addition to free premium, the adult-entertainment site announced the debut of a Valentine’s Day video generator, which will allow users to send personalized video messages to their loved ones from iconic adult entertainment stars Asa Akira, Rod Jackson, and, the surprisingly safe for work, Ryan Creamer.

"We’re about getting people in the mood – it’s something we do for 120 million site visitors every day. What gets people in the mood more than Pornhub?" said Corey Price, vice president, Pornhub. "That’s why we’re making Pornhub Premium free for anyone and everyone to access for the holiday."

Additionally, Pornhub will be opening its first Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Shop in New York City’s Lower East Side from Feb. 13 to 14.

Fans will be able to purchase specially branded goodies including chocolates, flowers, mugs, apparel, and teddy bears, among other items. All purchases will include a gift card valid for a one-month membership to Pornhub Premium,

The shop will also include guest appearances from Pornhub brand ambassador Asa Akira, alongside several models from Pornhub’s Model Program.