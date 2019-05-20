Pornhub unveils bonerless swimming shorts

Gentlemen: you’ve got 99 problems this summer but the boner blues ain’t one.

Pornhub, the online platform for adult entertainment, has launched a limited edition "Bonerless Bathing Suit," equipped with a special lining to help camouflage and conceal.

Yes, it’s real. And yes, it works (apparently).

"While we’re all looking forward to the warm weather and summer fun ahead, it’s no secret that for some, bathing suit season comes with certain fears and anxieties," said Corey Price, VP, Pornhub.

"Here at Pornhub we pride ourselves on being ahead of the curve when it comes to technology, and this is not limited to the best in class experience we strive to offer visitors to our site.

"We worked hard on the development of this first of its kind bathing suit that should help ease comfort and increase enjoyment for the most masterful of bathers and watersports amateurs alike. Pick yours up today, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend!"

The brand worked with ad agency Officer & Gentleman to launch the product with a strangely hypnotic music video you’ll wish you never watched.

Pornhub’s Bonerless Bathing Suit are on offer for $49.69 if you use the promo code "BONER," otherwise you’ll be paying the original $69.69 list price.

I’m not sure there’s much more to add here.