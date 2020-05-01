Popeyes launches campaign to help out-of-work musicians

The brand kicked off the initiative in its New Orleans hometown and now is opening it nationwide.

Popeyes was born in New Orleans, a city known for its jazz-filled streets, which is why the fast-food chain is helping support musicians who are now jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brand has launched a campaign aimed at hiring and paying out-of-work musicians to record its "Love that Chicken" jingle from the safety of their own homes.

While the effort initially was created for New Orleans natives, Popeyes has expanded it to include all musicians in the U.S. after an incredible reaction in its hometown. Word spread on social media and through a full-page ad in The Times-Picayune that featured Popeyes "Love That Chicken" original sheet music.

Musicians interested in the campaign can submit their recordings of the Popeyes jingle on social media using #LoveThatJingle, and the brand will compensate selected musicians for their renditions of the song.

Popeyes will also use the recorded jingles in its communications over the coming weeks.

 

