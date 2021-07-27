Popeyes extends an olive branch in the chicken wars

In 2019, Popeyes kicked off the chicken wars by releasing its famous chicken sandwich, which sparked an unexpected frenzy fueled by social media buzz.

Popeyes’ competitors scrambled to release their own chicken sandwiches or revamp old favorites in response — and the chicken wars have raged on since.

But now, Popeyes is calling for “piece” — 8-piece chicken nuggets, that is. The new menu item, released on Tuesday, is made with the same flour and buttermilk batter used in Popeye’s infamous chicken sandwich. The nuggets come in four to 48 pieces and are available in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

To accompany the launch, Popeyes raises a white flag with its new campaign, “We come in piece,” which declares that the chicken wars are officially over.

In one spot, Popeyes revists the chaos its chicken sandwich caused. “Remember what happened when we launched the chicken sandwich?” the tagline reads.

The spot goes on to show clips of long lines outside Popeyes locations and social media posts from people taste-testing its chicken sandwich alongside competitors’.

Popeyes declares the “chicken war is over'' as it introduces its new chicken nuggets. "We come in piece. 8 piece," the campaign promises.

The Popeyes Foundation also pledged to donate $1 million worth of chicken nuggets from its competitors to Louisiana-based nonprofit Second Harvest. Popeyes promoted the donation in the spot, “1 Million Nuggets,” created by agency Gut, which shows a Popeyes employee buying nuggets from restaurants like Chick-fil-A, McDonald's and Wendy’s. “The chicken war is over,” the tagline again declares.

“The launch of our chicken sandwich was incredible, and we’re humbled by the amount of love and positive reviews, but at the same time, many claimed that it started the chicken wars,” Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes’ chief marketing officer, said in a press statement. “Now, it’s time to say goodbye to the chicken wars and celebrate our new nuggets, because we come in piece, 8 piece to be exact.”

Fans can also participate in ending the chicken wars by donating to Second Harvest. Popeyes will match donations up to $25,000.