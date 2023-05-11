Poll: As Tucker Carlson sets up shop on Twitter, will advertisers be more cautious?

Tucker Carlson’s inflammatory views and willingness to parrot misinformation made his primetime slot on Fox News a nuclear zone for advertisers, many of which decided that reaching his millions of dedicated viewers wasn’t worth the brand safety risk.

According to Variety, more than 40 blue-chip advertisers, including Procter & Gamble and Scotts Miracle-Gro, have returned to the 8 p.m. timeslot now that Carlson has left it. Fox has filled the slot with an interim show called Fox News Tonight, which will feature a rotating cast of Fox News personalities until a new host is identified.

As Carlson announces plans to continue hosting his controversial show on Twitter, it begs the question: Will advertisers take even more caution on the platform than they already have under Elon Musk’s tumultuous leadership?

While the brand safety adjacencies of advertising on Fox News during Carlson’s show was clear, Twitter is a much more nuanced platform. Just because advertisers are present on Twitter doesn’t mean they will run directly against Carlson’s show.

At the same time, Twitter has cut staff focused on content moderation and rolled back controls, making brand safety on the platform more difficult to navigate.

