Which Pokémon would you choose for Oreo?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 4 hours ago

The snack brand teased a partnership with Pokémon coming in September.

Oreo is teaming up with popular Japanese media franchise Pokémon for a mysterious collaboration, launching September. The snack brand teased the partnership on Twitter on Wednesday with a video clip of an oreo charging a thunderbolt, a nod to Pokemon’s most popular character, Pikachu. 

A spokesperson from Weber Shandwick confirmed the collaboration. However, the details remain unclear.

While we wait for what the brands have in store, which Pokemon would you choose to represent Oreo? 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS