Which Pokémon would you choose for Oreo?

Oreo is teaming up with popular Japanese media franchise Pokémon for a mysterious collaboration, launching September. The snack brand teased the partnership on Twitter on Wednesday with a video clip of an oreo charging a thunderbolt, a nod to Pokemon’s most popular character, Pikachu.
A spokesperson from Weber Shandwick confirmed the collaboration. However, the details remain unclear.
While we wait for what the brands have in store, which Pokemon would you choose to represent Oreo?
