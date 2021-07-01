Which Pokémon would you choose for Oreo?

Oreo is teaming up with popular Japanese media franchise Pokémon for a mysterious collaboration, launching September. The snack brand teased the partnership on Twitter on Wednesday with a video clip of an oreo charging a thunderbolt, a nod to Pokemon’s most popular character, Pikachu.

Our newest collab in September is going to be⚡️



Can you guess what it is, Trainers? Here are some more hints: ������ pic.twitter.com/g8t9fzDepH — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 30, 2021

A spokesperson from Weber Shandwick confirmed the collaboration. However, the details remain unclear.

While we wait for what the brands have in store, which Pokemon would you choose to represent Oreo?