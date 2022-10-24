Promotional feature
Roku

Podcast: Roku and Jägermeister launch 'The Lesbian Bar Project'

Added 9 hours ago
Podcast: Roku and Jägermeister launch 'The Lesbian Bar Project'

Roku Brand Studio and Mast-Jägermeister US leaders discuss The Lesbian Bar Project, which spotlights lesbian bars and the communities they serve across the U.S.

Speakers:

  • Brian Toombs, Head of Content, Roku Brand Studio 
  • Olivia O’Leary, National Manager of Culture, Content & Experiential Marketing, Mast-Jägermeister US 
  • Elina Street, Co-Director, Lesbian Bar Project 
  • Erica Rose, Co-Director, Lesbian Bar Project 

The Roku Brand Studio and Mast-Jägermeister US came together for The Lesbian Bar Project, the highly anticipated three-part docuseries. The Lesbian Bar Project spotlights Lesbian bars and the communities that they serve across the United States. The show was co-directed by Erica Rose and Elina Street and includes Lea DeLaria (from Orange Is the New Black) as Executive Producer. The series airs on The Roku Channel on National Coming Out Day, October 11, and in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month. 

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US

Up next:

Live from Advertising Week New York: The opportunities and obstacles of new streaming supply

Creative data is an underutilized weapon in brand building

I Don’t Have a Box campaign highlights healthcare’s racial and ethnic blind spots

Balenciaga reportedly cuts ties with Kanye West