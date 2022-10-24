Podcast: Roku and Jägermeister launch 'The Lesbian Bar Project'

Speakers:

Brian Toombs, Head of Content, Roku Brand Studio

Olivia O’Leary, National Manager of Culture, Content & Experiential Marketing, Mast-Jägermeister US

Elina Street, Co-Director, Lesbian Bar Project

Erica Rose, Co-Director, Lesbian Bar Project

The Roku Brand Studio and Mast-Jägermeister US came together for The Lesbian Bar Project, the highly anticipated three-part docuseries. The Lesbian Bar Project spotlights Lesbian bars and the communities that they serve across the United States. The show was co-directed by Erica Rose and Elina Street and includes Lea DeLaria (from Orange Is the New Black) as Executive Producer. The series airs on The Roku Channel on National Coming Out Day, October 11, and in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month.