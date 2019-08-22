Podcast: Campaign US Editor on 4 pillars of progress in adland

Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein is this week’s guest on MouthMedia Network’s "Content Is Your Business" podcast, which is focused on transformation and innovation in brand storytelling.

Stein joins Ritesh Gupta, Amber Mundinger and Natasha Cholerton Brown to talk all things adland, including four pillars of progress that are important to Campaign US; how the publication is holding the industry responsible for doing good work in the right way; the importance of positivity; and the need to spotlight creative talent.

See what Stein has to say below or in this link.