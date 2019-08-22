Podcast: Campaign US Editor on 4 pillars of progress in adland

by Campaign Staff Added 9 hours ago
Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein on MouthMedia's "Content is your Business" podcast
Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein on MouthMedia's "Content is your Business" podcast

Lindsay Stein discusses the importance of positivity and creativity in advertising.

Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein is this week’s guest on MouthMedia Network’s "Content Is Your Business" podcast, which is focused on transformation and innovation in brand storytelling.

Stein joins Ritesh Gupta, Amber Mundinger and Natasha Cholerton Brown to talk all things adland, including four pillars of progress that are important to Campaign US; how the publication is holding the industry responsible for doing good work in the right way; the importance of positivity; and the need to spotlight creative talent.

See what Stein has to say below or in this link.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS