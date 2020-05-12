PlayStation Studios launches to unite console's iconic cames under one roof

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a new brand name to house all of its exclusive gaming titles.

PlayStation Studios encompasses the console’s iconic titles including Uncharted, LittleBigPlanet, God of War, Ratchet & Clank, Horizon: Zero Dawn and The Last of Us.

"We are really excited about this," said Eric Lempel, senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment. "Over the last few years -- and even the last decade -- the strength of the titles coming out from our studios has been stronger than ever.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UvXVA_ZLAWo" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"We have been thinking about how we unite all of these great games under one brand, and really the purpose of that is to make the consumer understand that, when they see this brand, they're getting ready for a robust, innovative, deep experience that they've come to expect from games coming from PlayStation. So we came up with PlayStation Studios."

Alongside a new logo, SIE has created an opening video that will appear when players boot up one of their exclusive games.