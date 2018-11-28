PlayStation seeks new global creative agency

PlayStation’s global creative business is in review after half a decade with BBH.

"After six great years partnering with PlayStation, BBH has decided not to participate in the global pitch process," a spokesperson told Campaign US. "We're incredibly proud of the amazing work we created together on this iconic brand. We wish PlayStation the best as they build on the success we created together."

R3 is handling the review, which is close to wrapping up, sources say. Representatives from R3 were not immediately available for comment.

Campaign US has contacted PlayStation for comment.

Earlier this month, BBH New York went through a restructure, which included the departure of CEO Anthony Romano, Adweek reported.

PlayStation launched its first-ever console in 1994. It revolutionized the world of gaming with its 32-bit, polygon graphics and classic games like Tekken, Metal Gear Solid and Crash Bandicoot.

The latest work for the Sony brand by BBH celebrated the relaunch of PlayStation Classic -- a console preloaded with 20 classic games.

The 30-second, animated TV commercial is inspired by the Big Bang theory and the creation of the universe.

Last month, Sony reported that its PlayStation business saw a 27 percent jump in gaming revenue in the second quarter of 2018 to a record of $2.1 billion in profit. The PlayStation division is Sony’s top performer, earning $4.9 billion in sales in Q2 and operating profit of $800 million, an increase of 65 percent, year-over-year.