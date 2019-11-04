PlayStation crushes nostalgia and gamer fomo in latest spot

If you know, you know. And if you don’t know, you’ll want to know.

PlayStation 4’s latest spot is a huge dollop of memory lane for its console core lovers, and an extra large helping of fomo for all gamers.

Sony Interactive Entertainment debuted its new ad today -- the second from agency of record adam&eveDDB.

"PlayStation is a global brand that resonates with audiences far and wide," said Mary Yee, VP, global marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"We are passionate about the joy fans feel from immersing themselves in these incredible stories that are brought to life through our games. Our ‘It’s Time to Play’ campaign, is an invitation to all gamers, from some of our most beloved gaming IP, to join the world of PlayStation and experience the extraordinary power of play."

The global campaign features some of the most loved game characters side-by-side with players in the real world: A casual coffee is interrupted by Monster Hunter World’s Palico passing by; the start of a car journey is gatecrashed by Crash Bandicoot and friends whizzing by and; a daily commute is detoured as players are welcomed onto Fortnite’s Battle Bus.