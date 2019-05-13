PlayStation awards global creative rights to Adam & Eve/DDB

Adam & Eve/DDB is PlayStation’s new global creative agency of record following a six-month review.

Incumbent Bartle Bogle Hegarty New York did not participate in the pitch.

At the time this review was launched, a spokesperson for BBH said: "After six great years partnering with PlayStation, BBH has decided not to participate in the global pitch process. We're incredibly proud of the amazing work we created together on this iconic brand. We wish PlayStation the best as they build on the success we created together."

BBH handled the business for six years.

DDB referred comment to the client. PlayStation has not responded to a request for comment.

PlayStation launched its first-ever console in 1994. It revolutionized the world of gaming with its 32-bit, polygon graphics and classic games like Tekken, Metal Gear Solid and Crash Bandicoot.

The brand is reported to be releasing a new console – the PS5, which is likely to be out in 2020.

Some of the latest work for PlayStation by BBH celebrated the relaunch of PlayStation Classic.

The 30-second, animated TV commercial is inspired by the Big Bang theory and the creation of the universe.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kieGhJJRenI" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>